Body found floating in St. Johns River: unknown if related to Friday's missing man

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday night, witnesses spotted what appeared to be a body floating in the St. Johns River near the Times Union Center.
A Florida Wildlife Commission officer responded in his boat and retrieved what was a deceased victim from the river.
The victim is an unidentified adult black male and we do not know if he is the individual who fell into the river near the CSX building Friday night.
