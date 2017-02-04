Boat fire in St. Augustine lands one in the hospital

A boat was on fire in St. Augustine Saturday morning, landing one person in the hospital. Photo: St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

A boat fire in St. Augustine landed one person in the hospital Saturday morning.

The St. Augustine Fire Department responded to a call about a boat on fire in the area of 200 Nix Boat Yard Rd. When they arrived, they found a 40-foot vessel docked at the marina up in flames.

Crews were able to put the fire out and prevent the spread to surrounding boats.

One person was transported to Flagler Hospital. St. Johns County Fire Rescue says they are in stable condition, but they need to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

