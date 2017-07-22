Bird strike diverts Sinbad's flight from Jax

A Jacksonville International Airport spokesperson said they got a call around 11:20 a.m. about a Delta flight that was diverted back to Jacksonville because the plane hit several birds.
Michael Stewart, the JIA spokesperson, said several turkey vultures went into the plane's engine around 3,000 feet, causing an emergency return to the airport.
Our plane hit a dozen birds on takeoff out of Jacksonville . We had to go back and land.— Sinbad (@sinbadbad) July 22, 2017
Tunica MS. I will get there, I promise
They were turkey vultures …— Sinbad (@sinbadbad) July 22, 2017
Delta flight #2380 was headed to Atlanta from Jacksonville.
The 177 passengers on board were booked on a different flight and that aircraft was down for maintenance, Stewart said.
At 9:15 Sinbad tweeted "Want to apologize to everyone that bought tickets to tonight’s show at the Gold Strike in Tunica. My Planes were hit by birds and storms."
