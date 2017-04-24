JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The legal guardian of 8-year-old Christian Dozier says a 75 pound TV is what caused his death after it fell off of a wobbly plastic stand in his bedroom.That guardian, Amy Peterson says it happened around 4 in the morning.

However, the boy's biological mother, Ashley Hoover, has her doubts. She suspects Peterson of not supervising the children, among other allegations that she is taking up with a lawyer.

Since his death, several children have been removed from the home by case workers with the Department of Children and Families.

Due to drug use, Hoover tells us she lost custody in 2010. Two of her daughters were staying with Peterson as well.

Neighbors tell First Coast News they have called DCF and JSO multiple times, reporting bouts of violence and drug deals and they say authorities have fallen short, calling the whole tragic incident "preventable".

JSO calls for service to the home show over a dozen calls to 911 ranging from domestic violence disputes to suspected drug activity. Neighbors say they would often see the little children playing out by the street in the middle of the night and skipping school.

On Friday three young girls were taken from the home by DCF case workers. Two were daughters of Hoover, sisters of Christian, and third was a daughter of Peterson.

Those three girls are now in the care of Natasha Cooper, the estranged sister of Christian's biological mother.

"Around midnight last night I drove halfway to Jacksonville then drove them home this morning," said Cooper.

She says DCF found her on Facebook. She was happy to help. She took the girls with her to work Monday. It was the oldest's birthday so they are planning a celebration Monday night.

"I can definitely tell they are very scared, all of them actually," said Cooper."They need a lot of love right now. They are all traumatized from the whole experience."

On Monday they were able to get possession of Christian’s body so they can make funeral arrangements.

Peterson and Hoover both made a trip to the Duval County Courthouse for a drug screening Monday as DCF brought their case to court. They are working on determining permanent custody of the children. Hoover is trying to get her other children back.

The medical examiner has yet to release to final report on Christian Dozier.

Neither JSO nor DCF are speaking on their active investigations.

Family of Christian Dozier have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral arrangements.

© 2017 WTLV-TV