Former President Bill Clinton in Jacksonville

Former President Bill Clinton will be in Jacksonville, discussing several health issues--including the opioid epidemic.

It's growing across the nation--and is a major problem here in Jacksonville.

President Clinton will first visit with the Azalea Project, a project of the northeast Florida Healthy Start Coalition and community partner of the Clinton Health Matters Initiative (CHMI) to help mothers and infants. The project provides support for at-risk families and mothers facing addiction and resources for healthy living and early childhood development.

He will then tour the Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Florida and meet with beneficiaries and partners that work with CHMI to address to the opioid epidemic and reduce drug use and misuse. There will also be a NARCAN® donation from Adapt Pharma, Inc.

Finally, President Clinton will meet with CHMI partners at the University of North Florida, who are leading nutrition and food access efforts across Northeast Florida

