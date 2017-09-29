Bicyclist in critical condition following hit-and-run on State Road 16

The Florida Highway Patrol and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver of a vehicle who they say hit a bicyclist on State Road 16 and Four Mile Road either late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

According to FHP a passing motorist saw a bicycle in the road on State Road 16 and stopped to find a man in the grass. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

