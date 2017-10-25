Bicyclist hit by unmarked JSO vehicle, taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bicyclist was sent to UF Health after being struck by an unmarked Jacksonville Sheriff's Office vehicle on the city's northside Wednesday, police said.

The unmarked patrol vehicle was headed south on N. Main St. and hit the bicyclist, who was headed north in the southbound lane around 7:16 a.m., JSO said.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

© 2017 WTLV-TV