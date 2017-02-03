ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - The City of Atlantic Beach has received a rash of reported coyote sightings within the span of just a few weeks. Now, some neighbors are worried for their pets and even kids.

There have been five reported coyote sightings since January 18, mainly near wooded areas like Hanna Park, according to the city. They may see five coyotes over a span of many months, but not a few weeks.

"It's fair to say coyotes are the talk of the town at the moment," said Kevin Hogencamp, Interim City Manager for Atlantic Beach.

The latest sighting includes one by a city employee near the Oak Harbor neighborhood.

"We have an extraordinary amount of sightings compared to what we usually have here in Atlantic Beach," said Hogencamp.

Florida Fish and Wildlife attribute the coyote influx is in part due to some sort of food source being available, like pet food.

Diane Latta-Brandstaetter believes the coyotes are responsible for the deaths of more than 30 cats over several months. She now keeps a close eye on hers.

"When you find an eviscerated cat on the beach here in Atlantic Beach and cats heads over on Main Street in Mayport, west Atlantic Beach, you know that something is out there," she said.

However, the city said there have been no reports of anything being harmed. That doesn't quite console Latta-Brandstaetter, who believes there's only one thing to do.

"We need to trap these coyotes. I just prefer people and these precious pets to our coyotes," she said.

City officials are encouraging people to keep their pets inside. The city has considered trapping, but will likely only do so if the coyote become a threat.

The city will be holding a public meeting to discuss the coyotes, which is planned for February 22.

