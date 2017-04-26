RS&H selected by City to repair Jacksonville Beach Pier

View from the Jacksonville Beach Pier (Photo: First Coast News/TW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Beach Pier is getting closer to finally being rebuilt after it was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew over six months ago.

The City of Jacksonville confirmed to First Coast News that RS&H has been chosen as the design consultant to repair the local landmark. The Mayor officially signed off on the team to take over as design consultants, but the city said there is no projected dollar amount or timeline for the project yet.

“I’ve been advised that RS&H was selected as the design consultant for this project with the mayor’s approval," said Tia Ford with the City of Jax. "City representatives have met with RS&H to discuss the intent of the first phase, which is to review the storm and structure. They are currently in the process of developing a scope and fee for this phase of the project to be submitted to the City for negotiation.”

RS&H has offices all over Florida, including Jacksonville. They have taken over dozens of notable projects in the past, such as:

I-295/I-95/SR 9A Interchange

Hecksher Drive reconstruction

Beach & Kernan Boulevards Interchange

Widening of Beach Boulevard

Beach Boulevard bridge over Intracoastal

Arlington-Southside Connector

Blount Island Marine Terminal

Back in October, the city hired a contractor to inspect the damage of the pier, but the findings are exempt from public records because they deal with a city structure, so they're protected by the Department of Homeland Security.

City Councilman Bill Gulliford said the pier, which was built to withstand hurricanes, worked as it was supposed to, but the damage was more than expected.

While the city already did their own assessment, the city’s insurance company currently has a crew out at the pier doing their own separate assessment so they can come up with a dollar amount for how much they can cover.

Councilman Gulliford said rebuilding the pier will not be an easy task.

“You don't want to go back and rebuild it the way it is built right now if you have a problem with the way it handled the storm," he said.

First Coast News spoke with RS&H on Wednesday. The company said it is “excited” to be chosen for such a highly-anticipated project. It said they have some exciting things in the works, but cannot comment on any details at this time.

© 2017 WTLV-TV