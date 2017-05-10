Neptune Beach Police seek info about arson at Jarboe Park

Neptune Beach Police searching for arson suspects. Photo: Neptune Beach Police Department

The Neptune Beach Police Department is asking for information regarding an arson fire that occurred at Jarboe Park Tuesday night.

Police along with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were called out to a structure fire at 526 Florida Blvd. When they arrived, two toilets and a gazebo were on fire.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Detective C. Cotner at 940-242-3433 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV