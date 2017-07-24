Mother of 3 ran over by ATV in Jacksonville Beach over the weekend

The ATV in the case of the woman who was ran over in Jacksonville Beach. Photo: John Phillips.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A local mother of three is recovering in the hospital Monday after she was run over by an ATV at Jacksonville Beach over the weekend.

According to Jacksonville attorney, John Phillips, who is representing the woman, the incident happened at the public entrance close to the Courtyard by Marriott on 1st Street.

Phillips said he did not want to identify the woman, but said she was knocked unconscious and has periods of loss of sensation in her arms and legs.

The ATV involved in the accident is owned by East Coast Sport Rental, a beach equipment rental company, according to Phillips.

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue said only three companies, in addition to lifeguards, have clearance to operate motor vehicles on the beach and that they go through safety training.

