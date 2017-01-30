Jax Beach pier could be closed a long time after damage from Hurricane Matthew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For decades it has been a focal point of fun and a landmark in the Jacksonville Beach community.

"It looks like it will be closed awhile and that's not good," said Robert Curry.

Curry would normally cast his fishing rod from the Jacksonville Pier, but nowadays he's using the shoreline. The pier has been closed since Hurricane Mathew.

"I just want the pier to be fixed so people can come down here and enjoy the beach," he said.

The storm washed away 350 ft. of the pier and left the structure with substantial damage.

"The structure failed in ways it should not have failed," said Bill Guilford.

And the cost of repairing it has yet to be determined.

"I don't think we're at that point yet," he said.

Gulliford is the district councilman and he is concerned about the future of the pier. In October, the city hired a contractor to inspect the damage. The findings are exempted from public records. Gulliford said the pier worked as it was supposed to, but the damage is more than expected.

"That thing was being battered pretty badly so even with the decking coming up we had failure on the structure itself," he said.

Gulliford has yet to see the report, but said rebuilding the pier will not be an easy task.

"You don't want to go back and rebuild it the way it is built right now if you have a problem with the way it handled the storm," he said.

There are reports of a potential lawsuit against the design builder of the pier, but Gulliford says that's not true.

"As far as I know theres no potential legal action pending," he said.

It could be ten months or longer before the pier is back to normal. For those who use it that seems like it is too long.

"It is a great place to take your family," said Curry.

Gulliford expects pressure from the community but said the pier will not re-open until the city is sure it is safe

"We can't do something that is unsafe and we can't do something that is unreasonable," he said. "We are going to push it as hard as we can."

(© 2017 WTLV)