Jax Beach neighborhood wants state to help with JTB noise

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Residents of a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood are banding together to ask the State for help blocking sound from neighboring Butler Boulevard.

The Lake Sanctuary neighborhood borders the ramp to JTB from Jacksonville Beach.

“It’s right where people get back onto JTB, so they’re speeding up to get onto JTB so it’s really loud right here,” Bonnie Eggers told First Coast News from her backyard.

Eggers has lived in the neighborhood for nearly two decades and said the area behind her fence used to be dense with foliage. But recently, that’s changed.

“That’s just a single layer of bamboo right there, whereas we used to have like five foot of bamboo,” Eggers said.

Eggers said after Hurricane Matthew, crews needed to clear out a drainage ditch between her fence and the roadway. As part of that process, they cleared out much of the remaining foliage, which served as a natural sound buffer.

“Our bedroom’s right on this wall right here, so we hear it in the morning all the time,” Eggers said.

Her next door neighbor started a petition, calling for assistance from the State of Florida to address the noise level issue. The petition will be submitted to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) with the goal of getting a wall built along the highway.

FDOT has not yet returned a request for comment.

Aside from being an inconvenience, Eggers worried it’s decreasing the value of homes in the neighborhood and deterring people from buying into it.

“We get a lot of new young couples that have young kids and once they realize the backyard's not really all the fun because of the noise, they move,” she said.

Anyone looking to sign the petition can email Eggers at Eggers_bonnie@bellsouth.net.



© 2017 WTLV-TV