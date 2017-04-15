Increased Man-O-Wars seen at the beaches: St. Johns County officials

Major warning for beach goers today. The St. Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR) says they've seen an increase in Man-O-Wars on the beaches.
In a Facebook post Saturday, SJCFR said the increase in these creatures are due to the persistent onshore flow over the past few days.
For those who are unfamiliar with the Man-O-Wars, they are not a type of jellyfish. Instead, they are considered to be siphonophores. They have tentacles that, if you come into contact with one, they will give you a painful sting that could last up to two hours.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs