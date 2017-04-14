WTLV
Teen boy bitten by shark at Hanna Park, authorities

First Coast News , WTLV 2:42 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities have confirmed that a teenage boy was bitten by a shark Friday afternoon at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department confirmed that the teen was bitten by a shark in the lower leg. He was transported to a local hospital around 1:35 p.m. with non-life threatening injuries.

A worker at Hanna Park confirmed crews are on the scene around 2 p.m. JSO also confirmed it was on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

