17-year-old missing from Jax Beach, considered endangered

Justus Ameil Harper, 17, was last seen on Tuesday, July 11. He is considered endangered because he hasn't had his medication since he went missing. Photo: Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to be endangered.

Police said Justus Ameil Harper was last seen on Tuesday, July 11 at 528 5th Ave. N. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, tan shorts, navy blue shoes and possibly has a skateboard.

He's described to be 5-foot-6 and weighs 100 lbs.

Police said he is endangered because he has not had his medication since he went missing.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call Jacksonville Beach Police at 904-270-1667.

