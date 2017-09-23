Beach mobile home community gets help post Irma

(Photo: Monica Garcia)

Two weeks after Irma, families living in a mobile home community near Jacksonville Beach are having a harder time than most bouncing back from the storm.

Several houses were destroyed at The Portside West mobile home community, many were damaged.

When the Mayo Clinic found out about the situation happening there they decided to step up, along with other organizations like Feeding North East Florida and The McKenzie Noelle Wilson Foundation to provide food and supplies to hundreds, Saturday afternoon.

For Jamie Bolds, the donations are a reminder that although she is a single mother and caring for a daughter with special needs she’s supported by the Jacksonville community.

"People don’t do this anymore," Bolds said. "People don’t give away free food. When I saw the sign I said there has gotta be a catch.”

No catch, just a much needed break for a community where several homes were destroyed more than 20 damaged said Ann Marie Knight from the Mayo Clinic.

"Mobile homes that were completely destroyed but the families still living in them or mobile homes with damaged windows missing and they’re still living in them," said Knight.

Altogether, volunteers will hand out 7,000 pounds of food and baby items like diapers, wipes and baby formula, as well as other important items.

