Enjoy some barbeque and help support an injured officer and his family.

Officer Tony DeLeo was injured in an accident on the way to a call on July 14. The benefit will take place Friday, August 11 at Woodpecker BBQ located at 4930 State Road 13 N.

A portion of the day's sales will go to the DeLeo family to help with medical expenses.

