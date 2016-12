"BatKid" got pulled over on Christmas morning by LT Tarbert from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- Two-year-old Colton Brown got exactly was he was hoping for on Christmas morning -- his very own Batman Batmobile.

As he was cruising around in his new ride, a St. Johns County deputy, Lt. Talbert, pulled over the little man for speeding. The Batmobile goes a maximum of 2-and-a-half mph.

In the video, Colton signs the ticket and politely thanks the deputy.