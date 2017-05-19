Bank jugging: What you need to know and how to protect yourself

(Photo: AP)

Anyone who goes into a bank could be a target: thieves sit in cars, watch for suspects who may have cash, follow them, and then burglarize their cars when they get a chance.

Suspects will usually target people carrying bank bags, bank envelopes, and coin boxes. 'Juggers' will follow the bank customer out of the bank and to a nearby business after they leave, police say.

If customers don't leave their money unattended, the juggers will try a new customer. Be aware: while it hasn't happened in Jacksonville, some juggers will approach the victim and try to take the cash by force.

Some tips to fight against juggers:

1. Watch for occupied cars with no one getting out - sometimes with tinted windows - parked with a clear view of the bank's front doors, ATM, or commercial drive-thru lane.

2. Conceal your money before you leave the bank.

3. Don't openly carry bank bags, envelopes, or coin boxes. Use a different type of bag.

4. Watch for people following you.

5. If you think you're being targeted, call 911 and keep the dispatcher in the know - where are you going? What direction are you headed? Keep driving until a marked police car finds you.

6. Don't try to hide your bank bag in your car if you leave and go somewhere else.

7. Make banking your last stop of your errands.

If you'd like to help police cut down on jugging, call them if you notice anyone just sitting in a car outside a bank. Try to get a good description of the vehicle, license plate number and number of people inside.

