Authorities searching in Tennessee for missing plane from First Coast

(Photo: Facebook) David Starling and his 8-year-old son Hunter.

Authorities are searching in Tennessee for a small plane that left the First Coast on Monday with three people on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to friends of the family missing the three people on board were David Starling, his 8-year-old son Hunter and Kim Smith.

No evidence of the plane was found Monday within the national park.

The fact that controllers lost contact doesn't mean the plane crashed. It's possible the plane had a technical problem and continued on its way and made a safe landing."

The FAA issued an alert notice Monday night advising local law enforcement and U.S. National Park Service members that a Cessna 182 aircraft with three people on board was missing about 15 miles south-southeast of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport, said Kathleen Bergen, spokeswoman for the FAA.

She said the alert was issued after family members notified the agency when the flight didn’t arrive on time.

The FAA will release the aircraft registration once the plane is located and the people on board have been identified.

It’s unclear which Jacksonville airport the flight originated from.

Official statement from the FAA:

The FAA issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) last night advising local public safety agencies and the U. S. National Park Service (NPS) that a Cessna 182 aircraft with three people on board was missing in an area about 15 miles south-southeast of Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport. Issuing an ALNOT triggers a search for a missing aircraft. The flight originated at an airport in the Jacksonville, FL area and was headed to Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport. The FAA issued the ALNOT when a concerned family member notified the agency that the flight didn't arrive as expected. The FAA will release the aircraft registration after the aircraft is located and local officials release the names of the people on board. Contact the NPS and local public safety agencies for information about the search.

According to immediate family members, inclement weather in the area where the plane is believed to have went down is hindering the search.

There will be a prayer service for the missing persons held tonight at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in High Springs, Fla.