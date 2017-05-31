Atlantic hurricane season starts Thursday

Jacksonville beach was slammed by Hurricane Matthew. (Photo: CBS 47)

Although there are no tropical cyclones in the Atlantic at this time, hurricane season begins Thursday.

It runs through Nov. 30, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Tampa Bay area has a number of different agencies that have started preparations for hurricane season.

Hurricane Season starts tomorrow! Is your disaster kit ready? pic.twitter.com/cGzKctEYca — Ashley Batey (@AshleyBatey) May 31, 2017

Tampa Electric invests more than $55 million each year for severe weather, which includes infrastructure replacement, tree trimming and pole inspections.

The company is holding a guided tour Wednesday of the Energy Control Center (ECC), which serves as the nerve center for restoration activities after a storm. It can also travel into the heart of damaged areas and serve as mobile headquarters.

Tampa Electric is also giving tours to its new fold-out rigid temporary shelters (FORTS).

Pasco County Administrator Dan Biles and Emergency Services Director Kevin Guthrie are also holding a separate news conference Wednesday morning on the county’s hurricane preparations.

