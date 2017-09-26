At least 1 person dead, 1 federal agent injured in the parking lot shooting of Oakleaf Publix

At least one person has died after shooting at the Publix in Oakleaf. PHOTO: First Coast News

At least one person is dead and a Customs and Border Protection agent has been injured following a shooting at the Publix in Oakleaf Tuesday.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at 1075 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway. The Jacksonville Florida Highway Patrol tweeted that a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent was injured in the shooting.

I hope for a speedy recovery for the CBP agent involved in the shooting today. Be strong, be sure, & be safe. - a sheepdog. #neverquit pic.twitter.com/2AjMYFyBCI — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) September 26, 2017

BREAKING: Clay Co. Sheriffs office-1 person dead outside Publix in Oakleaf. Join me for live update at 5 @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/SJDPXGQmud — Janny Rodriguez (@JannyReports) September 26, 2017

