At least 1 person dead, 1 federal agent injured in the parking lot shooting of Oakleaf Publix

An investigation is underway after a federal Customs and Border Protection agent was shot and hurt outside of a Publix, one person was killed

First Coast News , WTLV 5:08 PM. EDT September 26, 2017

At least one person is dead and a Customs and Border Protection agent has been injured following a shooting at the Publix in Oakleaf Tuesday.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at 1075 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway. The Jacksonville Florida Highway Patrol tweeted that a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent was injured in the shooting.

First Coast News has a crew on the way. This is a developing story.

