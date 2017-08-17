At least 1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving a train in Green Cove Springs

At least one person is dead following a crash involving a train in Clay County.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the crash in Green Cove Springs near 900 Cooks Lane around 7:14 p.m.

Troopers told First Coast News that one person has died and another person has been injured and transported to Orange Park Medical Center. At this time, we don't know the injured person's condition.

At this time, the area has been blocked from the crash.

According to the Amtrak website, one of its trains is in the vicinity of the crash. First Coast News has reached out to Amtrak to determine if its train was involved, but we have not heard back.

