Arlington man found dead at bottom of pool, neighbors react

Man found dead in a pool in Arlington Thursday. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crime scene tape marked every corner surrounding an Arlington home on Wycombe Drive N. in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon after a man was found dead in the bottom of a pool.



Police aren't saying how their long-time neighbor died after his body was found.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department says the 63-year-old white man had been underwater for several hours.

Sgt. David Smith with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit says a family member discovered the body around 4 p.m.

"They last saw him yesterday afternoon," Sgt. Smith says.

Neighbors say they can't think of anyone who would want to harm him.

We spoke to a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous but says the man was a "good guy" who split his time between living Jacksonville and Palm Coast.

The neighbor says he was divorced and would come to the home a few days out of the week to work on the house and fix up the yard.

Max Belle, a neighbor who lives a few houses down, says he was surprised this happened in this neighborhood.



"It's pretty quiet; I haven't seen these issues as far as violent crime in this area," Belle says.



Belle says he didn't hear any disturbances all afternoon.

"Definitely very quiet. No gun shots," he says.



We asked investigators if foul play is suspected. They responded that they could not say at the time.

Belle says the neighborhood is mostly retirees and older residents.

"On this general block it's very close-knit," he says.

Although, Belle is not familiar with this particular neighbor, it's still a sad situation.

"Hopefully it wasn't anything foul play oriented. Hopefully, it was just a tragic accident," Belle says.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.



