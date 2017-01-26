A big bowl of pre-oil medical marijuana. (Photo: Steven Dial)

ORLANDO, Fla. - In the spring, an Orlando-area-based company will open multiple medical marijuana stores including one in Jacksonville.

"If you were to ingest this, you would get the full medicinal benefits out of it," said Alex Karol, lead Chemical Engineer for Knox Medical, referring to the product created there.

Past the flowers at Knox Nursery and beyond the security guards is a booming operation.

"We just have a passion that everyone who needs this medicine gets it and at the best quality," said Jose Hidalgo, co-founder of Knox Medical.

Currently, Knox Medical is building a nursery the size of a football field for its product.

"This oil is at the second to last state before we dilute it," said Karol.

The type of medical marijuana made here is in oil form. It's low-THC, which means you can't get high from it.

"This is what we use to extract the ethanol out of the oil - evaporate it into this cooling chamber then it gets Re condensed back into its pure form."

Bruce Knox is one of the co-founders. He wants people to know their business is no fly-by-night operation - it's heavily regulated.

"It's all to ensure patient safety, dispensing organization safety and to deliver the highest quality medicine to the patient," said Knox.

The owners say they hope to have the Jacksonville location on San Jose Boulevard open by March.

