AMBER ALERT: Norcross police searching for abducted girl

Police have issued a Levi's call for a girl abducted from her home in Norcross.
The name of the child is Mireida Esponoza-Lemus. According to the GAB AlertNet, she is 3-foot-6 and weighs 35 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and long hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink sweater and pink pants. She also has a star-shaped birthmark on her thumb.
Police say she was taken by 30-year-old Gladis Lemus, who is 5-foot-4 and was last seen wearing a brown jacket.
The car they are in is a gray 2009 Ford Flex with tag number RCP9791.
The child is believed to be in extreme danger.
