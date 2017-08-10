AMBER ALERT issued for missing Florida boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old boy last seen in Jupiter, Florida.

According to the FDLE Dominic Caprio is 3 feet tall, 44 pounds has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen in the 100th block of Regions Way in Jupiter.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a gray pajama top with dinosaurs and green shorts. He has a red/pink birthmark on the back of his neck. The child may be in the company of Elizabeth Caprio, a white female, 60 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, blonde hair, brown eyes and Luis Caprio, a white male, 64 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2013, blue Bmw 740i, Florida tag number CBDB47. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4447

© 2017 WTLV-TV