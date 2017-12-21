AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old girl from West Virginia

Nicole Hall

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. VA - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old West Virginia girl.

Nicole Hall was last seen in the Lewisburg area of Greenbrier County, W. Va. on Monday.

She is 5’ 8” tall and weighs about 104 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Hall is believed to be with two men: 27-year-old Christopher Rider and 21-year-old Charles Krafft.

Police say Rider is a convicted sex offender and parole absconder. He's also said to be armed and dangerous. Civilians are warned not to approach him.

Rider is believed to be traveling in a silver-colored sedan headed toward California or Florida.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hall or Rider should call 911.

