Amazon to start processing packages Sept. 1 on Pecan Park Road

The packages are about to start rolling through Jacksonville.

Amazon’s new fulfillment center in North Jacksonville will open in two weeks, and its other one on the Westside will follow soon after.

Employees will start working facility on Pecan Park Road before the end of the month and will start processing orders there on Sept. 1, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

She said she couldn’t say exactly how many people have been hired, only that the company is still expecting about 1,500 to work there when it opens. The other facility on 103rd Street in Cecil Commerce Center is expected to have about 1,000 working there when it opens in late September.

No exact date has been given for that.

The online retail giant had planned two weeks of job fairs last month to fill those positions but canceled the second week after turnout had been so high during the first week. Hundreds of people lined up early and waited for hours for a shot to apply.

Those job fairs had originally been planned for just the North Jacksonville center, but Amazon was able to fill most of the Westside jobs as well, the spokeswoman said.

Applications are still being taken online at amazondelivers.jobs.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority has added a shuttle bus that between its park-and-ride facility on Armsdale Road to Pecan Park Road center during shift changes.

The Pecan Park Road facility will handle smaller items, typically no bigger than a microwave oven. The one on 103rd Street will handle larger items, including kayaks and riding lawn mowers.

Between the two of them, several hundred thousands shipments will go out each day, officials have said.

