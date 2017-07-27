WTLV
Amazon shuttle will begin on August 7

First Coast News , WTLV 10:50 AM. EDT July 27, 2017

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will be rolling out the Amazon shuttle on August 7.

JTA is introducing Route 82 which will travel from the Armsdale Park-n-Ride to the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse on Pecan Park Road.

The route will be open seven days a week and will have service 30 minutes before and after shift changes in the morning and evening and every 5-7 minutes during shift changes.

