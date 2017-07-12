Amazon cancels last three hiring fairs at Prime Osborn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Amazon announced Wednesday that it has canceled its last three hiring events that were scheduled at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center next week.

Its last hiring event will be on Friday at the Legends Center on Soutel Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When asked why Amazon was canceling the job fairs, Shevaun Brown, the regional operations public relations manager for Amazon, told First Coast News that "the candidate talent in Jacksonville has been wonderful and we are tracking to fill our need between the on-the-spot job offers and online applications."

No other information has been provided.

The hiring fairs were designed to help fill roughly 4,000 job openings at Amazon's two fulfillment centers coming to Jacksonville. As of Tuesday, Amazon said it hired more than 170 people.

