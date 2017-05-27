WTLV
Fire briefly closes I-95 southbound near Forest St.

First Coast News , WTLV 3:48 PM. EDT May 27, 2017

A fire underneath Interstate 95 closed the southbound lanes of I-95 at Forest Street on Saturday afternoon. 

Authorities said the fire was started from a homeless camp underneath I-95. Officers who were in that area responded to the scene after they saw smoke. Police said the fire was started from a tire product and that the fire was accidental in nature.

The southbound lanes were closed around 2:30 on Saturday and reopened about 30 minutes later.

