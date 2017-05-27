Fire briefly closes I-95 southbound near Forest St.

All lanes on I-95 southbound were completely shut down near Forest Street.

A fire underneath Interstate 95 closed the southbound lanes of I-95 at Forest Street on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the fire was started from a homeless camp underneath I-95. Officers who were in that area responded to the scene after they saw smoke. Police said the fire was started from a tire product and that the fire was accidental in nature.

PHOTO: Andrew Wulfeck

The southbound lanes were closed around 2:30 on Saturday and reopened about 30 minutes later.

PHOTO: Andrew Wulfeck

