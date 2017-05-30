Algae outbreaks causing alarm on the First Coast

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An Ohio State University study recently found a connection between blue-green algae blooms and liver disease, causing news concerns on the First Coast as more algae are popping up in our waterways.

Partly to blame is the recent rainfall.

After a long drought in Northeast Florida, much-needed rain finally soaked in to the soil, but as a result our waterways soaked up what was in the soil, like fertilizers and septic tank runoff, bringing unwanted nutrients to areas like Doctors Lake in Clay County.

"When you have a big rain and then it heats up like this it’s perfect conditions for this nutrient pollution to tune in to this toxic slime," said St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman.

Rinaman urges people to avoid swimming or boating in areas with algae outbreaks. If inhaled, it can cause skin or stomach irritation or respiratory distress or worse.

"Ohio State just recently released a study and they found liver disease hot spots around the Indian River Lagoon where there have been the same type of bacteria," said Rinaman.

Researchers at Ohio State found that Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties all make up a striking cluster with a high rate of both blooms and deaths.

While a possible correlation to liver disease has been identified it still requires more research to prove the connection. Meanwhile, along the St. Johns River, Rinaman and her team are starting to spread the word.

"One of our scientists went out to the Boy Scout camp this weekend and what he is seeing is enough cyanobacteria that he has warned the scouts to stay out of the water until it clears up, they start camp in a couple weeks so we are going to stay in touch with them."

At Doctors Lake Marina, dock master Bill Hershberger said they’re used to seeing the blooms but not this early in the year nor to this extent.

"This week we’re supposed t,o get a lot of rain so I think it’s going to get worse," Hershberger said.

He said boaters have to go quite a ways out to get into safe, blue water again.

Back at the dock, he says the fish are feeling the consequences.

"The algae uses the oxygen up and the fish have a hard time breathing," said Hershberger.

To prevent it from getting worse, Rinaman said to take pictures and send them in to her office so they can test the water. That, and using less fertilizer in your yard.

When we posted a picture of the algae in the Doctors Lake Marina to Twitter on Tuesday, the Department of Environmental Protection called within 10 minutes asking for details so they could go to that location and do their own research.

They appeared concerned and on the lookout. However, Rinaman said the state should be doing more. "They are supposed to be out here sampling and contacting the health department so we as citizens know if this is toxic, that’s not happening frequently enough and it’s not happening quickly enough."

Rinaman recommended contacting local lawmakers and demanding they do more. In the meantime she says her team is picking up the slack.

"Our team of volunteers who are trained by scientific protocol are taking samples so we can encourage the state to get out here and doing what we can to prevent this from happening in the future."

The Department of Environmental Protection said they sent a crew out to Clay County today to collect samples of the algae at Doctors Lake. Once the results are in First Coast News will follow up with the details.

