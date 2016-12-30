Alert police officer arrests serial robbery suspect

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Police announced Friday morning an alert Jacksonville Beach Police officer arrested 27-year-old Branon Purcell for robberies committed across the First Coast.
Jacksonville Beach Police saw a vehicle matching the photos that were recently posted on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Thursday evening.
After a brief search, an officer located Purcell and took him into custody.
Police say Purcell admitted to numerous armed burglaries in beach communities, Duval and St. Johns Counties, including at a Dunkin’ Donuts off County Road 210.
At last check, Purcell was in the Duval County Jail awaiting his next court appearance.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs