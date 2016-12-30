Alert police officer arrests serial robbery suspect

Branon Purcell

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Police announced Friday morning an alert Jacksonville Beach Police officer arrested 27-year-old Branon Purcell for robberies committed across the First Coast.

Jacksonville Beach Police saw a vehicle matching the photos that were recently posted on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Thursday evening.

After a brief search, an officer located Purcell and took him into custody.

Police say Purcell admitted to numerous armed burglaries in beach communities, Duval and St. Johns Counties, including at a Dunkin’ Donuts off County Road 210.

At last check, Purcell was in the Duval County Jail awaiting his next court appearance.