WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 28 weather alerts
Close

Alert police officer arrests serial robbery suspect

Anthony Austin anchors. 12/30/2016

Andrew Wulfeck, WTLV 5:23 PM. EST December 30, 2016

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Police announced Friday morning an alert Jacksonville Beach Police officer arrested 27-year-old Branon Purcell for robberies committed across the First Coast.

Jacksonville Beach Police saw a vehicle matching the photos that were recently posted on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Thursday evening.

After a brief search, an officer located Purcell and took him into custody.

Police say Purcell admitted to numerous armed burglaries in beach communities, Duval and St. Johns Counties, including at a Dunkin’ Donuts off County Road 210.

At last check, Purcell was in the Duval County Jail awaiting his next court appearance.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories