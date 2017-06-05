ALDI hiring events for its stores in Jacksonville and St. Augustine

ALDI, a grocery store chain, will host a hiring event for its Jacksonville and St. Augustine stores on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 18. Opportunities within ALDI include Store Associate and Manager Trainee positions.

Saturday, June 10:



9041 Southside Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32256 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 18:

1773 U.S. Highway 1 St. Augustine, FL 32084 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Positions:

• Store Associate - $12.00 per hour

• Manager Trainee - $49,920 per year ($22.00 per hour averaging 40 hours per week), with an opportunity to earn $75,000 to $85,000 per year as a Store Manager

Job Requirements:

• Must be 18 years or older to apply

• High school diploma or GED preferred

• Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday

• Retail experience preferred

• Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees

• Drug screening and background check

• Ability to lift 45 pounds

Quick Facts:

• ALDI staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage

• All employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program

