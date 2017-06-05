WTLV
ALDI hiring events for its stores in Jacksonville and St. Augustine

Sarah Kimbro, WTLV 8:19 PM. EDT June 05, 2017

ALDI, a grocery store chain, will host a hiring event for its Jacksonville and St. Augustine stores on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 18. Opportunities within ALDI include Store Associate and Manager Trainee positions.                  

Saturday, June 10:

9041 Southside Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32256 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 

Sunday, June 18:

1773 U.S. Highway 1 St. Augustine, FL 32084 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Positions:  

• Store Associate - $12.00 per hour

• Manager Trainee - $49,920 per year ($22.00 per hour averaging 40 hours per week), with an opportunity to earn $75,000 to $85,000 per year as a Store Manager

Job Requirements:         

•   Must be 18 years or older to apply
•   High school diploma or GED preferred
•   Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday
•   Retail experience preferred
•   Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees
•   Drug screening and background check
•   Ability to lift 45 pounds

Quick Facts:                      

•   ALDI staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage
•   All employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program

© 2017 WTLV-TV


