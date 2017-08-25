Aggressive driving continues to be a problem, what is the best response?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Aggressive driving has been a problem -- if you haven't noticed -- it seems to be getting worse.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been monitoring the number of incidents.

- 66 percent of traffic fatalities are caused by aggressive driving

- 37 percent of aggressive driving incidents involved a gun

Frank was on his way home Thursday and was slowed by the tractor-trailer in front of him. He said then all of a sudden he saw a white Dodge Ram pickup in his rear-view mirror, and the driver was aggressive.

"A white truck comes up behind me and he gets about this close to my bumper," he said.

He said the driver of that white truck was being so aggressive that at one point he was forced off the road.

"He goes around me on the left and missed me by inches," he said. "You can see an actual tire mark where he forced me up on the curb.”

Fearing for his safety, he found a safe place to stop and called 9-1-1.

"I was concerned that when his car stops is he going to jump out and shoot me," he said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's office is now keeping an eye out for this white Dodge Ram truck because there had been other complaints.

"Poor driving should never equate to a fist fight," said Mark Baughman. "Unfortunately it does."

Baughman is a First Coast News crime analyst. He said the best defense against aggressive drivers is to avoid them.

"You should make the effort to let them go around you or pull off the road if you have to," he said.

Baughman said if the other driver continues to be aggressive, find a public space, like a shopping center, and call 9-1-1.

"You never know who is in that other vehicle and what they're capable of doing," he said.

In other words, even if it is a simple trip to the grocery store, in today's environment of aggressive drivers and road rage you have to be mindful, always.

"All I can say to people is keep your eyes out," said Frank.

A final word of caution: Always think twice before you blow your horn or flip off your finger at someone. Remember your goal is to get home safely.

