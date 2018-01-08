WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Triple shooting in Wesconnett neighborhood

Three black men were shot in the 5100 block of Banshee Ave.

First Coast News , WTLV 11:10 PM. EST January 08, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people were shot in a Wesconnett neighborhood Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The triple shooting was reported at 5100 Banshee Ave. around 8 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital from the scene while the other two drove to the hospital on their own, JSO said. Two of them have life-threatening conditions.

JSO hasn't released information about the victims' identifications, or the reason behind the shooting. Police said this is an isolated incident.

 

© 2018 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories