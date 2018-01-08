Triple shooting in Wesconnett neighborhood

JSO responded to a triple shooting in the Wesconnett area Monday night. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people were shot in a Wesconnett neighborhood Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The triple shooting was reported at 5100 Banshee Ave. around 8 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital from the scene while the other two drove to the hospital on their own, JSO said. Two of them have life-threatening conditions.

JSO hasn't released information about the victims' identifications, or the reason behind the shooting. Police said this is an isolated incident.

.@JSOPIO: Aggravated Battery investigation underway off of Ortega Farms Blvd. More info. to come. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/9fESc10Tsd — Brittany Dionne (@BrittDionneTV) January 9, 2018

© 2018 WTLV-TV