After Irma, What's open and what's closed

A grocery shopper. (Photo: Thinkstock, GeorgeRudy)

Hurricane Irma has been recategorized as a tropical storm.

After making its way through Florida, the storm has left many without power and resources.

While officials are working to keep communities safe, the need for supplies and other items are also in high demand.

First Coast News is here to help.

If you're a local restaurant, store or business that is open, let us know using the hashtag #OpenNowFCN.

Here's a running list of businesses that are reportedly open Monday:

-Dunkin Donuts: The location on Baymeadows Road between Philips Highway and Interstate 95 is reportedly open.

-Walmart: Most Walmart locations are closed today in wake of the storm.

-Publix: All Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach locations are closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

-Shell at JTB and Gate Parkway

-Pita Pit on Beach Boulevard

-Waffle House at 210 and I-95

-Waffle House on Merrill Road

-Panda Express on 103rd Street

-Otaki on Gate Parkway

-Bojangles on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park

-Lucky Garden in St. Augustine Beach

© 2017 WTLV-TV