After city dispute, SE Boat Show resceduled for May

The Boat Show & Oyster Jam Music Festival may not happen this year - and at the time of this writing, isn't.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The Southeast U.S. Boat Show & Oyster Jam music festival is back on, but on new dates, First Coast News has confirmed with event organizers.

The show will now take place May 19-21 at Metropolitian Park.

Online ads and direct mailers invited the public to an April 21 - 23 weekend event, but show producer Jimmy Hill said he learned Monday morning the city wouldn't be allowing them to use the park this weekend.

Anyone who bought tickets for the April date can use them in May or get a refund from the place they purchased the ticket, Hill said.

The organizers of the event tried to book the April dates for the boat show and festival back in June 2016, but city of Jacksonville spokesperson Marsha Oliver says the group had an outstanding balance owed to the city they hadn't paid. Because of the outstanding debt, the city refused to give the organization the dates at Metropolitan Park.

The dates were instead booked by next weekend's Welcome to Rockville music festival, which is using the time to get set up. They booked the dates in November. The city confirms that the boat show's bill was paid in January.

© 2017 WTLV-TV