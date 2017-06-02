After 41 years, Five Points restaurant set to close

Kostas Pizza Italian Restaurant in Five Points announced on its Facebook page that they will be closing its doors on June 10. Photo: The Florida Times-Union.

Kostas Pizza Italian Restaurant in Five Points announced they will be closing their doors on June 10.

The 41-year-old business on Park Street posted the closure announcement to their Facebook on June 2.

The Facebook post read, “Dear Friends and Family, after 41 amazing years in business, Kostas’ Pizza Italian will be closing. Countless families and generations have grown closer to us over the decades and a piece of the 5 Points history will soon be a fond memory. Thank you for being a part of our family! Thank you for the memories! Our last day is June 10th which is also the day after Kostas’ birthday. He wouldn’t want to spend his birthday anywhere else, the place where he poured his heart and soul. Come say, ‘hi!’”

Owner Kostas Margaritis said he’s closing his business due to health problems.

“I’ve been in business in the same spot since 1976,” the 73-year-old said. “This has been my second house from morning to night for the past 41 years and my customers have become my family.”

He added that he owns the building at 1053 Park St. and anticipates he will rent the space to someone who wants to operate another pizza restaurant.

“I’ve been crying every night and I’m afraid next week I’ll be sad,” Margaritis said. “It’s tough to leave people.”

According to a December 2014 Florida Times-Union article, though Margaritis is Greek, Italian food was the first cuisine he learned how to make when he arrived in America in the 1970s.

© 2017 WTLV-TV