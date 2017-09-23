Activist claims police harassment after being accused of stalking officers

A Waycross, Ga police officer sought out a warrant against an activist she says stalked and harassed her in a grocery store.

Bobby Worthy, president of the Justice League United, stood outside of the county magistrate court where on Monday he was accused of harassing Ofc. Farrinda Durham with the Waycross Police department.

The probable cause hearing stemmed from an encounter that happened in March.

Worthy says he was driving by when he spotted a police cruiser in the parking lot of Harvey's Grocery store. He took a picture of the car. Then, went inside the store, located the officer and snapped another picture.

"I posted it on Facebook," Worthy said.



Worthy says the officer was breaking employee policy.



"Those vehicles are not supposed to be used for personal use," Worthy said.

However, Ofc. Durham, a five-year veteran with the department, testified that she'd just finished her shift and according to code, she is allowed to make a personal stop.



We attempted to contact Officer Durham but have not been able to reach her.

Durham testified in court that she was afraid for her safety during the incident.

"How was I supposed to know she was off-duty? Even if-- she's never off duty if she's in that squad car," Worthy fired off during the interview.



This is the third time an officer with WPD has sought charges against Worthy.



The first two times were in 2015. Worthy was arrested for stalking, after posting an officers address on Facebook.

Worthy says the case has yet to go to trial but he was ordered to not post about the two officers online and to stay away from the police department; which he says also infringes on his civil rights.

In the case involving Durham, she was granted a restraining order, barring the pair from contacting each other and Worthy from posting about Durham online.



Worthy says he is being denied his right to free speech.

"A conspiracy against rights is a federal crime that carries 10 years imprisonment," Worthy said.



Worthy planned to file several lawsuits against the police department and court.

He said he will continue to take pictures of police officers and post them online.

"Every time I see a police officer I think is doing something wrong, I'm pulling over."

We have reached out to the Waycross police department for comment. We will update this report when we hear back.

