Ability Housing releases interim findings on homelessness in Jax

Jacksonville, Fla. — Ability Housing today released interim findings from the first year of The Solution That Saves, a statewide pilot to provide Florida-specific data concerning the effectiveness of providing permanent supportive housing for high utilizers of crisis services.



Interim findings demonstrated a meaningful decrease in costs when 58 pilot participants were provided housing with individualized supports for at least 12 months.

Specific decreases included:



• A 50 percent reduction in overall expenditures for current participants ($4,943,322 in the year prior to housing; $2,484,330 in the year since housing)

• A 78 percent reduction in costs associated with arrests and jail bookings through the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (37 arrests in the year prior to housing at a cost of $32,708; 10 arrests in the year since housing at a cost of $7,072)



• An 89 percent reduction in the cost of days spent in jail (1,386 days in the year prior to housing at a cost of $83,340; 145 days in the year since housing at a cost of $8,718)

• An 88 percent reduction in costs associated with homeless services, such as shelter nights, food provided by shelters and other nonprofit organizations, day resource center and miscellaneous supports ($33,057 in the year prior to housing; $3,902 in the year since housing)



• A 63 percent reduction in overall hospital costs, including emergency room visits and inpatient and outpatient hospital visits ($4,011,184 in the year prior to housing; $1,471,374 in the year since housing)



• A 61 percent reduction in hospital visits (328 in the year prior to housing; 129 in the year since housing)



• A 73 percent reduction in emergency room visits (202 in the year prior to housing; 55 in the year since housing)



“Ability Housing is proud to be a partner in this state pilot. These interim findings demonstrate that providing housing is a cost effective way to help our most vulnerable neighbors exit homelessness. It also shows the positive impacts stable housing has had on the pilot participants. We hope this data will inform sound public policy at the local and state level,” said Shannon Nazworth, Executive Director of Ability Housing.

