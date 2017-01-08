WTLV
Abandoned warehouse fire in Durkeeville

Brittany Dionne anchors. 1/8/2016

First Coast News , WTLV 7:12 PM. EST January 08, 2017

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire on 17th and Fairfax in Durkeeville. 

First responders said it was an abandoned warehouse. Neighbors said it has been closed for about 10 years. 


