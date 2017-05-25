A tall order: Sequim man makes shoes for arthritic giraffe

Twiga, a 16-year-old giraffe at Colorado's Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, has arthritis in her feet, which apparently is a thing with middle-aged giraffes. (Photo: KING) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Chris Niclas has been putting shoes on horses for 25 years, but when a friend came inquiring about shoes for a giraffe, it was a whole other animal.

"I had no idea," Niclas said. "I had never seen a giraffe foot in my life."

The shoes were for Twiga, a 16-year-old giraffe at Colorado's Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. It turns out, she has arthritis in her feet, which apparently is a thing with middle-aged giraffes.

Chris set out to make Twiga some footwear to ease her pain and help her walk better. Unlike horses, giraffes don't typically wear shoes, even in captivity.

"It was an experiment," he said. "I usually say yes and then figure it out, later."

Chris came up with a shoe that is made of rubber and provides cushion and support.

It's similar in concept to an orthotic a human would wear.

Chris should know. He truly feels Twiga's pain. He wears orthotics himself after an accident left him with screws, plates, and pins in his own feet.

"I can appreciate arthritis in a foot and what it takes to support it and share the load," he said.

Before Twiga could walk a mile in Chris's shoes, however, trainers, including Steve Foxworth with the Equine Lameness Prevention Organization, had to teach her to wear them.

Under the supervision of Dr. Liza Dadone, the team spent years coaxing the 16-foot tall beauty to trust them so they could glue the shoes to her feet without sedation or restraints -- something Chris says had never been done before.

Twiga eventually took to her new shoes and is now walking with far less pain.

"It's a privilege to be part of a team of innovative people who are helping animals like this," said Chris.

The shoes have now made the trek from Sequim to England, where zoo keepers are considering putting them to use there, as well.

