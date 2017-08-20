A small plane crash-landed into a marsh in St. Augustine; no injuries

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, a small plane crashed into a marsh at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport.

Commander Mulligan with the Sheriff's Office said that no one was injured and that the occupant of the plane was out of the plane and walking around.

Florida Highway Patrol will be taking over the investigation at this time.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene of this incident.

