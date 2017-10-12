A personal story behind disaster food assistance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It's day two of Florida Disaster Food Assistance for Duval and Nassau County residents.

On Wednesday, thousands lined the Regency parking lot for food reimbursements lost during Irma.

While the lines for food assistance Thursday pale in comparison to what we saw just one day ago, the need still remains for people like Perry King.



"It's like starting all over again," King said.



King was one of many who stood in line Thursday. He lost more than food.



"I lost an entire household, everything from the front to the back," King said.



During Irma, around 4 feet of water filled King's Northwest Jacksonville home near the Ribault River. Where in more than four decades, he's never seen anything like this.



"Everything from four feet under and some things even higher were lost," King said.

The water left behind mold inside closets. It damaged cabinets, walls, priceless photographs and a fence, which neither homeowners nor flood insurance will cover.



Pictures that King snapped from the outside, show just how much water inundated his home, four feet of it on the outside as well.



"All of this was floating about evidently because all of this was turned over," he said.



King and his wife stayed with his sister during the storm. Thankfully, he now has the food assistance he needs and expects insurance to cover damages, so can return to living in his home sometime around the end of the year.

