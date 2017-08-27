A memorial will be held for local Marine killed in Mississippi plane crash

Joseph J. Murray (Photo: Marine Forces Reserve)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Sergeant Joseph Murray was just 26 years old when he died on the military transport plane which crashed in Mississippi. He was one of fifteen victims who lost their lives.

Sgt. Murray left behind a wife and four children. He was buried in the Arlington National Cemetery earlier this month.

"He served in the Marine Corp for me and for you," Terry Murray, Joseph's father, said. "He wasn't in the Marine Corp for retirement or for pay or to go see the wonderful places in the country. He was there to serve others."

This memorial will be held Sunday from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Atlantic Beach Assembly of God church, but it is a private ceremony for friends and family.

Pastor Donnie Hutto said that the church has tried to be there for the Murray family in this time of grief.

"They're leaning on God on things considered," Hutto said.

Since Murray’s death, several military memorials have been held—including one last week at Arlington National Cemetery where he was buried.

Members of the church remember Joseph fondly as a child who grew up attending service with his family at the Assembly of God.

"And so our faith is Joseph already made that transition and he’s currently with the lord so we are grief stricken and hurt but we have a hope of one day being reunited with Joseph,” Hutto said.

