WTLV
Close

9-year-old Jessica Alfonso found safe

The girl had gone missing from North Shore Elementary school.

First Coast News , WTLV 5:23 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has safely found 9-year-old Jessica Alfonso and canceled the missing alert for her.

Alfonso was reported missing  from Northshore Elementary, 5701 Silver Plaza, on Wednesday. Police say she walked out of the school at 2:45 p.m.

JSO said she made statements that she might harm herself and was going to run away.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories