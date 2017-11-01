9-year-old Jessica Alfonso found safe

9-year-old Jessica Alfonso.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has safely found 9-year-old Jessica Alfonso and canceled the missing alert for her.

Alfonso was reported missing from Northshore Elementary, 5701 Silver Plaza, on Wednesday. Police say she walked out of the school at 2:45 p.m.

Jessica Alfonso has been located safe by police. No longer missing. Thank you everyone for your assistance. #JSO #JAX https://t.co/AGtKuAWwHa — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 1, 2017

JSO said she made statements that she might harm herself and was going to run away.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

