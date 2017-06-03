9 best places to get seafood in Jacksonville

If you're in the mood for fresh seafood and prefer to dine in a casual and relaxed atmosphere, this is the list for you. Here’s a look at nine favorites, based on a ranking by Jacksonville.com readers in our annual Bold City Best poll. See the Bold City Best poll
#9: Marker 32
Since opening in 1992, Marker 32 has been offering up exquisitely prepared and eye-catching dishes of seafood, meats and desserts, as well as the service you’d expect at a five-star restaurant .
Address: 14549 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250-2301
marker32.com
#8: Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant
Safe Harbor Seafood, located on the east edge of the Jacksonville Beach boat ramp, offers fresh and locally-sourced seafood served in a comfortable and casual environment. Order at the counter and then find a seat indoors, or opt for an outdoor seat where you can watch boats pass by.
Address: 2510 2nd Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
safeharborseafoodrestaurant.com
#7: Julington Creek Fish Camp
Julington Creek Fish Camp serves fresh seafood prepared with Southern soul and style. You can dine in the spacious dining room or ask for a patio seat and enjoy your meal along the banks of Julington Creek.
Address: 12760 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32223
julingtoncreekfishcamp.com
#6: St. Marys Seafood and More
If you love seafood, you'll find that and more at St. Mary's Seafood and More. The atmosphere is casual and the restaurant serves up fresh oysters, shrimp, gator tail and the like, but you can also grab a burger or a steak, pasta, salads and sandwiches. The kids can pick from their own menu and there's a full bar for the adults.
Address: 11290 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
stmarysseafoodandmore.com
#5: North Beach Fish Camp
The owners of Marker 32 and Palm Valley Fish Camp opened this restaurant in Neptune Beach in 2012. Diners can enjoy both a great view and a casual beach vibe in the venue that boasts exposed beams and hardwood floors. Menu specialties include a Blackened Mahi, a daily Chef's steak and a daily fresh catch. Takeout is also available.
Address: 100 1st Street Neptune Beach, FL 32266
thenorthbeachfishcamp.com
#4: Ocean Grille and Bar
This oceanfront restaurant in the heart of Jacksonville Beach serves lunch and dinner with menu items consisting of a variety of appetizers, seafood baskets and platters, salads, wings, tacos and more. There's also a lively nightlife atmosphere with bands and DJs.
Address: 333 1st St N Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
facebook.com/OceanGrilleAndBar
#3: Sliders Seafood Grille
Sliders, a Beaches tradition for over 30 years, specializes in fresh seafood with original menus created on a daily basis. The venue is known for affordable prices and friendly service and offers seating inside and outdoors on the porch. There's a great beer and wine selection, plus a full bar.
Address: 218 1st St Neptune Beach, FL 32266-6142
slidersseafoodgrille.com
#2: The Fish Company Restaurant and Oyster Bar
The Fish Company Restaurant and Oyster Bar's mission is to offer the best quality seafood in a casual restaurant atmosphere. The full menu includes a grilled fresh fish of the day and other daily specials. There is a raw bar in the center of the restaurant, options to dine either indoors or outdoors, and a full bar.
Address:725-12 Atlantic Blvd Atlantic Beach, Florida 32233
thefishcojax.com
#1: Salt Life Food Shack
Salt Life serves a variety of items with a strong emphasis on seafood. It has a raw bar featuring sushi rolls, oysters and edamame, and a collection of burgers, sandwiches and salads. And of course, this restaurant comes with a bonus — its own popular line of clothing and omnipresent window decal logos.
Address: 1018 Third Street North Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250
saltlifefoodshack.com
